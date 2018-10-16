Gladstone breakfast to help change Queensland women's lives

GIVING BACK: Elaine McIntosh, Kathy Nielsen and Kelsey Kane have been busy organising this year's Pink Ribbon breakfast.

THE Gladstone branch of the Cancer Council Queensland will host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast on Friday.

It's an opportunity to meet new people over a delicious buffet, support an important cause, and maybe take home a prize or two.

More than 3300 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and more than 470 die from the disease.

Funds raised at the breakfast will go to research into breast and gynaecological cancer.

"Our research is directed at improving early detection and finding better treatments to give hope to women diagnosed,” a CCQ spokesperson said.

Liz Cunningham will MC the event and Debbie Williams, a Gladstone woman who completed a 920km trek, will be the guest speaker.

The breakfast will be at Gladstone Events Centre from 7am to 9am this Friday.

Tickets and table bookings are available from The Rock, T-Leaf Clothing and Coastline Fashion. Tickets are $40.