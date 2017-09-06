Gladstone branch of global charity make kits for social change

GO GIRLS: Marg Morris, Days for Girls co-leaders Marguerita Dobrinin and Angalique Tickner, Robyn Liddell, and Best and Less system manager Jess Anderson.

IMAGINE having to choose between going to school or staying home for fear of being shunned for having your period.

The Gladstone team for international charity, Days for Girls, is doing their part to help girls and women in 113 developing countries by making feminine hygiene kits.

Co-leader, Marguerita Dobrinin said girls could miss up to eight months of school over three years because they are kept isolated during menstruation.

Sewing groups in Gladstone have been making sanitary items such as shields and liners to send to girls around the world.

Each kit contains two shields, eight liners, a pair of underwear, a washcloth, ziploc bags, all contained in a handmade drawstring bag for privacy.

"Our pockets of money aren't bottomless pits,” Ms Dobrinin said.

The organisation is grateful to the Zonta Club of Gladstone, clothing retailer Best and Less and Rotary clubs from Maryborough to Longreach, which offered their support to the start a Gladstone branch of Days for Girls.

The Zonta Club's Robyn Liddell said supporting the cause would help the girls to achieve more equality, especially in their education.

"In some cultures, girls and women are shunned when they have their period, so if they have a way to take care of it, they can go to work, go to school, and do things that other people do,” she said.

Zonta has donated 200 pairs of underwear to support Days for Girls.

Ms Dobrinin said starting the local group had been a long time coming and she was very grateful for the support of local organisations.