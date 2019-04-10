Gladstone boys win second game, but girls are win-less

Seth Collins on the fly v Rip players Bohde Norton and William Jones

Seth Collins on the fly v Rip players Bohde Norton and William Jones Nick Kossatch GLA090419HOOPS

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-16 boys team returned to the winner's circle after an 85-66 triumph against Cairns Stingers today.

It brings the young Gladstone Power team's record to 2-1 with a game against Sunny Coast Phoenix Orange to come at 5pm today.

Gladstone went out the blocks early and its transition was sublime.

Stingers fought back to within 10 points, but the Power re-asserted its dominance with Ben Knight (18 points) and twin towers Owen Gardiner and Cooper Rhodes dominant with 14 points each while guard Seth Collins shot 15.

Gladstone's girls battled but remain win-less after a 67-40 loss to Townsville Flames.

Erin Harvey was a Gladstone standout with 19 points.

Gladstone play Ipswich Force at 6.30pm today.

Follow results on the Basketball Queensland website.

EARLIER: Gladstone under-16 boy's team have split its record with a win and a loss in day one of the State U16 Championship in Brisbane.

The U16 girls from Gladstone lost both its games against North Gold Coast Seahawks and Gold Coast Waves - 73-48 and 123-33 respectively.

Kadee Barrenger (four triples, 14 points) aand Erin Harvey (15 points) fought hard in the first game while Eli Walsh scored nine points.

Eli led the scoring for Gladstone in game two with 11 against a rampant Waves while Erin shot eight and Isabella Zerner got nine points.

A poor start for the Gladstone boys in game two proved costly against Sunshine Coast Rip.

Albert Maunga was by far Gladstone's best player with 28 points and he, along with Ben Knight and Seth Collins (18 and 16 respectively) led a fightback which saw Gladstone draw to within nine points in the final quarter.

Sunny Coast's depth proved too much as they steadied to remain undefeated.

Gladstone's boys play at 11am and 5pm respectively tomorrow against Cairns Stingers and SC Phoenix Orange.

Gladstone's girls play Townsville Flames at 9.30am tomorrow followed by a 6.30pm match against Ipswich Force.

EARLIER: Gladstone's under-16 boy's team survived a massive comeback from Brisbane Capitals to beat them 62-60 in Brisbane.

In what was a frenetic finish, Gladstone's Cooper Rhodes (19 points) drew the game with his foul shot after a technical foul led to Seth Collins going to the charity strip.

He nailed both to put Gladstone ahead.

Capitals had one final play when Darcy Olsenn (20 points) was fouled, but he missed both foul shots and players sprawled for the ball when the final siren went.

"I was confident with shooting my foul shot and just went through the same process I always do," Cooper said post-game.

Ben Knight was on fire in the first half before he was fouled out late and finished with 14 points while fellow tall Owen Gardiner was strong with 12 points and Benji Bell played crucial minutes from a defensive perspective.

Gladstone take on Sunshine Coast Rip Black at 5pm today and they are fresh from an 84-57 win against Cairns Stingers.

Gladstone's U16 girls play North Gold Coast Seahawks and Gold Coast Waves later today.

