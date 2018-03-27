Gladstone boy's mission to find cure for cancer

ARMED with a junior sized lab coat and a microscope, Gladstone's Troy Button could be the youngest scientist in the world.

The 11-year-old has been working on finding a cure for melanoma cancer after his uncle died from it and his dad Adrian Button was diagnosed six years ago.

With a copious amount of science-kits and books under his wing, Troy said he is positive he will find a way to cure melanoma cancer and prevent it from happening again.

Budding scientist Troy Button with real scientist Nigel Waterhouse

After giving a speech at the opening of the World Science Festival in Gladstone earlier this month, doctors and researchers invited Troy to tour the oncogenomic laboratory at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute - even getting a special junior sized lab coat made for him.

The Star of the Sea Catholic Primary student said he is on a mission to find out more about how cancer works all with the help of his mentor, professor Nigel Waterhouse.

"I was only little when my dad was diagnosed and my uncle passed away, so I don't remember much but I now want to know how to get rid of it," he said.

Young scientist Troy Button with Professor Waterhouse

"I have absolutely no idea where I'm going to start but I've been doing a lot of research and I've had a look at the laboratories in Brisbane which have inspired me.

"I recently looked at a website that taught me that there each cell has a receptor on it, so cells send out signals to other cells. When the signals are sent to a cancer cell, they ignore the signal, or they are mutated so they have extra signals and it turns the cells on and off again.

"Walking into the laboratory was the best part. I did want to touch everything and I was really amazed at the amount of technology they had.

"They explained a lot to me on the way."

Troy's mother Clancy Button said she is surprised at some of the things her son has learnt at such a young age.

"He might look young but he is very bright and he loves math just as science. They do science at school but it's not to the extent he wants," she said.

"When Troy is with Nigel it's extraordinary watching them talk about science. When Nigel asked him if he wanted to leave Gladstone Troy told him he wanted to travel and learn everything he could before coming back and adding to what scientists had already done.

"They are like colleagues together, Troy's just a mini scientist.

Troy said when he isn't researching cancer cells he is reading about chemical reactions.

"That's my favourite kind of science," he said.