Gladstone boy setting a high standard as college captain

FUTURE LEADER: Gladstone's Joseph O'Brien is college captain at St Brendan's College in Yeppoon, where he has studied as a boarder since Year 8. He is considering a career in medicine.

A BURUA boy has taken up the role of college captain at St Brendan's College in Yeppoon.

Joseph O'Brien has been a boarder at the college since Year 8 and has big plans for the year ahead.

Joseph played rugby league and basketball until he suffered an injury last year, which he said sparked his interest in the health industry.

"I've had a fair few injuries over the time and initially wanted to do chiropractic or physio,” Joseph said.

"But I've done work with Gladstone Community Linking Agency over the holidays as a disability support worker and just the thought of helping people with their medical needs suits me.

"You get experience helping people with different disabilities, people who have trouble with their verbal communication.

"You get to support people with training and physical handling and the relationships you make with clients - it's just a really good feeling.”

Now he is leaning towards a future in medicine.

Soon to graduate, Joseph said he hoped to undertake work experience with Gladstone's Mater Hospital during the school holidays to see if medicine was a career that suited him.

"Hopefully if I keep working as I am now I will be able to get my grades up and get to my goal of studying medicine at James Cook University (next year),” he said.

Before high school, Joseph attended St John the Baptist Primary School at Clinton.

"I do miss hanging out with my mates from primary school and going to places like Pikes Crossing and Agnes Water,” he said.

He was appointed college captain in November and said he was "relieved and grateful” to be granted the position.

"I was encouraged to apply as a number of my peers thought I would be suitable for the role ... I was proud that I had been recognised.”