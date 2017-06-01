Gladstone boy Pete keeps it real with steak and chips in MasterChef elimination

FIT FOR A TRADIE: Pete Morgan kept it simple with steak, egg and parsnip chips and despite their initial doubts, the judges were impressed.

HE TOOK on another tough elimination round tonight, but MasterChef contestant Pete Morgan didn't crack under the pressure.

Instead, he showed the judges a "tradie's favourite” dish deserved a spot in the show's kitchen.

To avoid going home, contestants had to cook dishes featuring egg as the main ingredient, and were only given six eggs to see them through the three rounds.

In the first round, Pete wowed the judges with the presentation of his dish - grilled asparagus, and a kaiserfleisch nest with a soft-boiled egg.

"I've got a new name for you - Pretty Pete,” judge George Calombaris told the Gladstone crane driver.

But an undercooked egg meant he had to battle it out again in the second round.

Pete served up confit salmon with pumpkin puree, broccolini and tarragon brown butter emulsion in round two, and while he nailed the cooking of the fish, the sauce let him down.

"I'm adding bits of vinegar and stuff to it to make it taste good but it's just not getting any better,” he said.

When judge Gary Mehigan tasted it, it left a sour look on his face.

"That sauce, as you can tell I'm not a fan,” he said.

Pete had one last chance to save himself from being sent home as he faced the round three against Jess and Callan, so he decided to go with his gut and cook steak, parsnip chips and a soft-boiled egg.

"It's going to be delicious. Something nice and simple, but it's going to be tasty, full of flavour,” he said.

The judges weren't convinced and Calombaris told him to get it together.

"I've been trying to impress the judges when I should have just been cooking good food,” Pete said.

"If the judges don't like it, I'll happily eat it.”

It wasn't easy though. After two failed attempts at cooking the egg, Pete was left with only one.

But he pulled it off.

"I've really gone with my gut on this one,” he said before judging.

"It's something I love to eat at home, but I'm really worried today that my dish mightn't be as sophisticated as the other two.”

He need not have worried.

"Pete, all of us questioned your idea - was it enough, could you turn it into a dish fit for this kitchen,” judge Matt Preston said.

"We doubt no more.

"You amped up that tradie's favourite of steak and eggs into a truly Masterchef-worthy dish that showed technique and flair.”

Pete's safe for another round, while Jess was sent packing.