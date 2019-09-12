Gladstone boxing quartet to fight the best from the south

BOXING: Respected Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club head coach Mick Daly is not heaping any pressure on four of the club's brightest young prospects.

Kyle O'Dwyer, Jack Williams, Lewis Black and Tyler Wheeler will compete at the Under-19 State Championship in Brisbane on Saturday.

"I'm not expecting massive things but in saying that, there's no reason why they can't win," Daly said.

"The only thing that their opponents may beat them in is because they are are more experienced."

Daly said the Brisbane-based boxers are advantaged because they fight more frequently than those from smaller regions.

"The Brisbane fighters compete in about 25 fights a year while ours fight about seven times," he said.

It's not a cop-out by any stretch because Daly is confident of some positive results against talented opposition.

Daly is backing his charges. "All of them have been training hard and I rate Lewis Black's chances," he said.

Black will fight in the 38kg division against Catrell Rolfe-Chase (Deadly Boxing Academy) while Williams is in the 52kg category against Zion Boxing's Mason Slis.

"Jack is already selected in the Queensland team and he has been the big improver," Daly said.

"He has been training each day and sparring really well."

Wheeler has drawn Jye Dixon (All Star Boxing, Brisbane) in the 36kg division. "Tyler has drawn a hard opponent who had already beaten Lewis Black," Daly said.

"Tyler likes to stay long with his punches while his opponent jabs with short punches."

O'Dwyer (57kg) will fight Gaige Russell from the Upper Cut Boxing Club near Bundaberg.