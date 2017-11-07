BREAKING: Gladstone 'in the box seat' for storms, large hail

GLADSTONE is "in the box seat" for severe storms and large hail this afternoon, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

"We're talking golf ball-sized hail and the potential for damaging winds in excess of 90kmh," a QFES statement read.

"Now's a good time to inspect the yard and tie up any loose items such as barbecues, trampolines, kids' toys and tools.

"Try to move your vehicle undercover in case of hail and stay inside until the storm passes."

WEATHER WATCH: The Bureau of Meteorology predicts Capricornia could possibly receive thunderstorms on Tuesday. Sean Fox

While the Bureau of Meteorology has not yet issued a severe storm warning for Gladstone, meteorologist Lauren Pattie said systems similar to the severe weather currently affecting the Sunshine Coast could be expected to appear in Central Queensland later today.

"There's a coastal trough combining with an inland trough today, and that is resulting in those storms developing (in the south-east)," she said.

"We're going to start seeing those conditions moving up north so there's definitely still potential to see a severe storm around that Gladstone area a little later in the afternoon."

Ms Pattie said the storm cells could be quite "isolated and discreet", so while some places may experience falls in excess of 20-30mm, other areas "won't get much at all."

Heading into Wednesday, there is a high chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

There is a slight 20-30% chance of showers for the rest of the week.