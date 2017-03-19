Gladstone bowel cancer screening rate below Qld average

Bowel Cancer Australia are warning over 50s to not wait until it's too late to get checked out.

GLADSTONE has a below-average participation rate when it comes to screening for bowel cancer.

Research released by Bowel Cancer Australia revealed Gladstone's screening participation rate for bowel cancer is four percent less than the Queensland average.

The released data coincides with the latest bowel cancer awareness campaign - Don't Wait Until It's Too Late - which urges Queensland residents to be proactive when it comes to their bowel cancer risk.

Research released by Bowel Cancer Australia shows more than half (55%) of respondents were unsure or not aware of bowel cancer symptoms.

One in four (25%) respondents experiencing symptoms waited more than three months before visiting a GP or hospital emergency department.

Colorectal surgeon, Associate Professor Graham Newstead AM of Bowel Cancer Australia said Queenslanders needed to be aware of possible bowel cancer symptoms.

"Queenslanders need to be bowel aware and if they're experiencing symptoms such as bleeding in the bowel movement, severe abdominal pain, or have a persistent change in bowel habit they need see their GP for further investigation as soon as possible,” he said.

The local government area (LGA) of Fraser Coast had the highest participation in bowel cancer screening at 38.3% while Carpentaria had the lowest at 7.8%.

In terms of bowel cancer deaths, Scenic Rim LGA has the lowest (5.5 per 100,000) compared to Mount Isa LGA with the highest (20.9 per 100,000).

The average age at death from bowel cancer in Queensland is 72.3 years.

The lifetime risk of developing bowel cancer is 1 in 13 (7%).

Bowel cancer risk rises sharply and progressively from age 50 with approximately 91% of bowel cancer cases occurring in people age 50 and over.

Gladstone bowel cancer statistics

Screening participation - 26.8% | Queensland average 30.9%

Bowel cancer deaths - 7.6 per 100,000 deaths | national average 8.9 per 100,000 | State highest Mount Isa (18.6 per 100,000)

Average age of death - 70.5 | State average 72.9 years