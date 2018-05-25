Gladstone boilermaker takes on nation's tradie heavy weights

BRIGHT SPARK: Apprentice boilermaker Mitchell Robertson is heading off to WorldSkills National Championships in June.

APPRENTICE boilermaker Mitch Robertson will be keen to take on the nation's best up and coming tradespeople at the WorldSkills National Championships.

Over 500 participants including competitors, experts and officials will converge on Sydney June 2-4 with 50 trade and skills categories.

The best up and coming Australian trades people will be competing at the championships.

Mitch earned his place at the National Championships after a strong performance at the 2017 WorldSkills Australia Regional Championships.

"Being chosen to compete at Skills Show 2018 National Championships was an honour and I can't wait to see what I can achieve,” Mitch said.

Carrying on a bit of a family tradition, Mitch has always worked hard towards improving his welding skills.

"My grandfather was a boiler maker and I did some work experience as one and really enjoyed doing it,” he said.

Mitch is doing his training at CQU TAFE and will compete in the welding competition and the skills show.

Other local tradespeople attending are Electrical Control Workers Nathan Dunnet and Dylan Bell and Electrical Installer Anthony Cobb.

With the support of Construction Skills Queensland, 33 Queensland tradespeople will travel to the three-day event.

They are vying for a position in the WorldSkills International Competition to be hosted in Russia in 2019.

For more information go to www.worldskills.com.au