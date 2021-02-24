Gladstone bodybuilders ready to battle state’s best

Two Gladstone bodybuilders, Jasmine Amos and Olivia Atanasov, are set to take on Queensland's best at the upcoming ICN Sunshine Coast Classic.

A pair of Gladstone bodybuilders are set to take the Sunshine Coast by storm at their first competition later this year.

Oliva Atanasov, 20, and Jasmine Amos, 24, will compete in the ICN (I Compete Natural) Sunshine Coast classic on April 11.

The pair both employed the services of former award-winning body builder Whitney Rae, who currently works at Jetts Gym Gladstone.

Atanasov and Amos had different inspirations for entering the competition, which ropes in competitors from across the country.

“My inspiration was proving to myself I could work as hard as athletes do,” Amos said.

“My main inspiration was learning about how important my diet was and how much clean eating changed my physique.

“I just thought, ‘What else can I do?’ so I found my coach and entered the competition.”

Atanasov said she always had a huge respect for the men and women that had competed in the sport.

“It was one of those things that I thought, ‘Oh I could never do that,’ but one day something clicked and I just realised that I wanted to go to the next level in my body transformation.”

Amos said coach Rae was so important to her development and confidence in the lead up to the tournament, having met her in a quirky way.

“I actually did her hair once maybe a couple of years back and she was talking about the ICN competition,” Amos said.

“I contacted her and we met up in October last year and we have been training hard ever since.

“She has been so important, I couldn’t have done this without her for sure and she is beautiful inside and out.”

Both competitors had lofty ambitions of their own when it came to the ICN Classic.

“This will be my first official competition so I plan to make top five in first timers, under 21s and rookies,” Atanasov said.

“Especially to get first place in first timers and under 21s and also to just focus on living a healthy, happy life in the off-season.”

“I would like to get in the top five for the first timers class but at the end of the day I just feel like getting up on stage and being confident would be awesome,” Amos said.

