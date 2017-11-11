Gladstone biorefinery showcased to world at United Nations

INNOVATIVE: Southern Oil's Tim Rose and Stewart Peters during the official opening of the pilot plant in Gladstone.

INNOVATIVE: Southern Oil's Tim Rose and Stewart Peters during the official opening of the pilot plant in Gladstone. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL

A BIOREFINERY in Gladstone is being showcased to the world as a leader and innovator in the biofuels industry.

International recognition at this week's UN National Climate Change Conference for Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant is the latest in a slew of achievements for the Queensland-first project.

The Yarwun-based refinery, which Wagga Wagga company Southern Oil started to build in late-2016, turns tyres into a biodiesel with the goal of one day fuelling the US Navy's Great Green Fleet.

The site will be showcased as a leading example of progress in the biofuels industry at the conference.

Southern Oil managing director Tim Rose said the Yarwun site is held up as a leading example of progress.

"'In the last two months our Gladstone biofuels plant has attracted international interest from Japan, Canada and the United States,” Mr Rose said.

"I'm humbled to think that this interest is now extending to Europe and the United Nations itself.”

Queensland Renewable Fuels Association managing director Larissa Rose will speak at the UN summit's low-carbon transport events and said it was a golden opportunity to profile Queensland's leadership in advancing renewable fuels.

"Low-carbon fuels are rapidly gaining momentum on the global sustainability agenda, so it's a crucial time for Australia to be represented in these bioeconomy networks, where our own domestic biofuels industry stakeholders can tap into the latest international expertise and investment,” she said.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett has been vocal in his support for biofuel, pushing the region as the best location for a new "biohub” in Queensland.

Among those interested in Gladstone are Mercurius Biorefining and Brisbane's Leaf Resources who plan to build a pilot plant in Mackay or Gladstone.