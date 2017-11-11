Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gladstone biorefinery showcased to world at United Nations

INNOVATIVE: Southern Oil's Tim Rose and Stewart Peters during the official opening of the pilot plant in Gladstone.
INNOVATIVE: Southern Oil's Tim Rose and Stewart Peters during the official opening of the pilot plant in Gladstone. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL
Tegan Annett
by

A BIOREFINERY in Gladstone is being showcased to the world as a leader and innovator in the biofuels industry.

International recognition at this week's UN National Climate Change Conference for Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant is the latest in a slew of achievements for the Queensland-first project.

The Yarwun-based refinery, which Wagga Wagga company Southern Oil started to build in late-2016, turns tyres into a biodiesel with the goal of one day fuelling the US Navy's Great Green Fleet.

The site will be showcased as a leading example of progress in the biofuels industry at the conference.

Southern Oil managing director Tim Rose said the Yarwun site is held up as a leading example of progress.

"'In the last two months our Gladstone biofuels plant has attracted international interest from Japan, Canada and the United States,” Mr Rose said.

"I'm humbled to think that this interest is now extending to Europe and the United Nations itself.”

Queensland Renewable Fuels Association managing director Larissa Rose will speak at the UN summit's low-carbon transport events and said it was a golden opportunity to profile Queensland's leadership in advancing renewable fuels.

"Low-carbon fuels are rapidly gaining momentum on the global sustainability agenda, so it's a crucial time for Australia to be represented in these bioeconomy networks, where our own domestic biofuels industry stakeholders can tap into the latest international expertise and investment,” she said.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett has been vocal in his support for biofuel, pushing the region as the best location for a new "biohub” in Queensland.

Among those interested in Gladstone are Mercurius Biorefining and Brisbane's Leaf Resources who plan to build a pilot plant in Mackay or Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

'Dad is not a criminal': Family shattered by deportation threat

'Dad is not a criminal': Family shattered by deportation...

IT HAS been 81 days since a Gladstone man was separated from his family.

Pollie #popculture quiz: Who nailed it?

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

Drug and alcohol the big issues at Gladstone ED

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Dr Dilip Kumar is clinical director of the Gladstone Hospital emergency department.

New head of emergency's long journey to get to Gladstone

Shortage? What shortage?

PLENTY AROUND: Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham says there will be plenty of prawns around for Christmas.

No problems with prawns in Gladstone as Christmas gets closer

Local Partners