Gladstone-Benaraby Rd works: Damage claims triple

The number of claims received by the Department for Transport and Main Roads has more than tripled in less than two weeks for damage related to works on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

The number of claims received by the Department for Transport and Main Roads has more than tripled in less than two weeks for damage related to works on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

THE number of claims received by the Department of Transport and Main Roads has more than tripled in less than two weeks for damage related to works on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

The department had received 32 claims as of last Wednesday, with 25 progressing through the assessment process.

It did not respond to questions regarding how many claims had been successful or the total amount of compensation paid so far.

A total of 10 claims had been received as of June 5.

TMR has advised that sealing works are now complete on the section where motorists had concerns about loose stones.

"Although work has finished, we have left the loose stones signs in place and will continue to regularly sweep the road as a precaution," a spokesperson said.

"With the next phase of the project continuing, road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions."

According to department figures, the annual daily traffic for the section is about 10,600 vehicles per day.

The project is on track for completion in late December.

"These works were part of a $20.4 million project under way to upgrade 14km of the Gladstone-Benaraby Road to improve visibility and sight distance for motorists," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month Transport Minister Mark Bailey said drivers who believe their car had been damaged should call TMR to discuss a claim.

"Anyone whose car was damaged by loose stone will understandably be frustrated, and that's why TMR has a process to cover repair costs for motorists with eligible damage claims," he said.

"The $20.4 million project we're delivering there will make Gladstone-Benaraby Rd safer.

"The wide centre lines going in as part of these works will create a larger separation between oncoming vehicles, reducing the likelihood of head-on crashes."

Anyone wishing to discuss or make a claim can contact TMR on 4931 1500.