Gladstone Benaraby Rd cost blow-out denied

The sign at Toolooa at the start of the Gladstone Benaraby roadworks states the project would cost $20.4 million but the Department of Transport and Main Roads said the project had cost $24.4 million. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main Roads has denied the cost of the Gladstone Benaraby Road upgrade has blown out by $4 million claiming additional safety upgrades were identified after planning.

These additional safety upgrades, costing taxpayers an extra $4 million, were not announced on April 4, 2019, in a joint statement on Regional Transport Infrastructure by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Roads Minister Mark Bailey.

“The Palaszczuk Government has committed $20 million to improve safety along the Gladstone-Benaraby Road,” the government announced on April 4, 2019.

In May 2018, Queensland government funding of $20.4 million was announced from Targeted Road Safety Program – High Risk Roads, to deliver various safety treatments on Gladstone-Benaraby Road.

The $20.4m funding was based on government planning for the project to be delivered in two stages by the contractor RoadTek.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said when the project was completed by the end of December, 2020, it would have cost taxpayers $24.4 million.

The spokesman said RoadTek was contracted to complete:

– 14 kilometres of wide centre line treatment in sections along Gladstone-Benaraby Road between Dalrymple Drive and the Bruce Highway intersection;

– removal of safety hazards from within the corridor;

– reconfiguration of the Rifle Range Road intersection;

– upgrades to private property accesses;

– resurfacing of the Philip Street and Glenlyon Road roundabout approaches, as well as vegetation clearing to improve visibility;

The Department of Transport and Main Roads had received 10 property damage claims relating to works on the Gladstone-Benaraby Road as of June 6.

“We engaged RoadTek to deliver the first package of works, which included wide centre line treatment, upgrades to private property accesses and removal of safety hazards from within the road corridor between Kirkwood Road and Bruce Highway,” the spokesman said.

“The first package of works started on November 5, 2018, and was completed in August 2019.

“During detailed design and delivery of stage one, additional safety upgrades were identified.

“We put forward a funding submission to secure additional funds for the additional scope and were successful in securing another $4 million through the Targeted Road Safety Program.”

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been asked how much claims lodged by local residents for damaged and smashed windows due to the Gladstone Benaraby Road upgrade during May and June this year cost taxpayers.

