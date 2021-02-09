Menu
Gladstone Beer and Cider Festival to return next year

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Gladstone’s premium craft drinking event, CQ Beer and Cider Festival, will return next year after reaching great success on Saturday.

The sold-out event reached its full capacity with 1500 people attending on the day.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the festival gave crowds the opportunity to sample some of the best beer and cider from Queensland’s best breweries.

Brewing companies Blackflag Brewing, Diablo Co, Heads of Noosa Brewing Company, The Ohana Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider and Your Mates Brewing Co. were available on the day.

“Your Mates’ pale ale was voted the fourth best craft beer in Australia in 2020 through the Great Australasian Beer Spectacular Hottest 100,” Mr Butcher said.

“Blackflag produces a pale ale, Indian pale ale and sour beer, Heads of Noosa specialises in a range of lagers produced using solar power, Diablo Co produces white spirits based ginger beer produced with sugar cane from the Sunshine Coast, and Ohana Winery produces a boutique cider range from apples grown in Stanthorpe.”

Event organiser Jemma Tangohau said it was unknown how much revenue was generated on the day but the event’s production costs would go towards Gladstone’s Harbour Festival in April.

“The production costs (will go towards the) Harbour festival, keeping the event free for our community,” Ms Tangohau said.

Ms Tangohau confirmed CQ Beer and Cider Festival would return next year.

“Next year will be bigger and better,” she said.

Mr Butcher said with almost half of the hops Queensland brewers use sourced in Australia, craft brewing also offers opportunities for our agricultural growers.

“As we see from Saturday’s festival, craft breweries are an important part of regional food and

produce scenes,” he said.

“Congratulations to Gladstone Festival and Events and everyone involved in organising the festival.”

