Gladstone basketball boys have much to play for
BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power's under-16 players Luke Hampson and Cooper Rhodes have everything to play for at this weekend's third and final round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival at Kev Broome Stadium.
The talented pair have been selected in the 32-strong Queensland North State Performance Program squad and join fellow Gladstone player Josh Morfey.
BIG IMPROVER
Hampson said he believed an important part of his game had improved markedly.
"It's probably my ability to drive through the lane," he said.
He also thinks that it is his work at the other end of the court that could persuade state selectors later in the year.
"I work really hard on the defensive side of the game and I am also a very supportive team member," Hampson said.
His numbers have been solid in his first two CQJBC campaigns and has averaged almost 10 points per outing.
Basketball is a big commitment for Hampson and he gave an insight into what it takes.
"I train on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning with the Power Academy and Wednesday and Friday afternoons with the under-16 representative team," he said.
"I also travelled to Rockhampton a few weekends ago for State training and my dad will be driving me up to Townsville for the next SSP training."
THE DOMINATOR
Rhodes has dominated the under-16 representative competition and averages almost 30 points per game.
Playing for Lions Fury in the Tuesday night division one men's competition, Rhodes scored bags of 26, 20 and 10 against quality opposition.
"It lets me get more work in and to play against bigger guys so I can learn for the future," Rhodes said.
"Just being confident with the ball and using my left hand more. I believe my shooting has come a long way."
Gladstone under-16 boys' coach Ray Cooper said the two teenagers give something different to the team.
"A couple of things that go unnoticed - his willingness to play defence and be committed to it during the course of a game and at training is impressive," Cooper said.
"Josh's length, and the versatility he has, enables us to do many different things with him, which is great for modern day basketball."
CQJBC ROUND 3
All games played at Kev Broome Stadium
SATURDAY, March 14
Under-16 Girls
9am: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones
3pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bears
Under-16 Boys
10.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Jets @
1.30pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bulls
SUNDAY, March 15
Under-16 Girls
8am: Gladstone v Bundy Bears
2pm: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones
Under-16 Boys
9.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Rockets
12.30pm: Gladstone v Maryborough Magic
Ladders
(wins, losses, points for, points against)
Under-16 Girls
1st Gladstone: 8-0-596-398
2nd Bundy Bears: 3-5-424-480
3rd Rocky Cyclones: 1-7-411-526
Under-16 Boys
1st Rocky Rockets: 8-0-800-352
2nd Bundy Bulls: 5-3-726-485
3rd Gladstone: 5-3-766-497
4th Rocky Jets: 1-7-364-877
5th Magic: 1-7-307-752