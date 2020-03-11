Gladstone basketball boys have much to play for

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power's under-16 players Luke Hampson and Cooper Rhodes have everything to play for at this weekend's third and final round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival at Kev Broome Stadium.

The talented pair have been selected in the 32-strong Queensland North State Performance Program squad and join fellow Gladstone player Josh Morfey.

BIG IMPROVER

Hampson said he believed an important part of his game had improved markedly.

"It's probably my ability to drive through the lane," he said.

He also thinks that it is his work at the other end of the court that could persuade state selectors later in the year.

"I work really hard on the defensive side of the game and I am also a very supportive team member," Hampson said.

His numbers have been solid in his first two CQJBC campaigns and has averaged almost 10 points per outing.

Basketball is a big commitment for Hampson and he gave an insight into what it takes.

"I train on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning with the Power Academy and Wednesday and Friday afternoons with the under-16 representative team," he said.

"I also travelled to Rockhampton a few weekends ago for State training and my dad will be driving me up to Townsville for the next SSP training."

THE DOMINATOR

Rhodes has dominated the under-16 representative competition and averages almost 30 points per game.

Playing for Lions Fury in the Tuesday night division one men's competition, Rhodes scored bags of 26, 20 and 10 against quality opposition.

"It lets me get more work in and to play against bigger guys so I can learn for the future," Rhodes said.

"Just being confident with the ball and using my left hand more. I believe my shooting has come a long way."

Gladstone under-16 boys' coach Ray Cooper said the two teenagers give something different to the team.

"A couple of things that go unnoticed - his willingness to play defence and be committed to it during the course of a game and at training is impressive," Cooper said.

"Josh's length, and the versatility he has, enables us to do many different things with him, which is great for modern day basketball."

CQJBC ROUND 3

All games played at Kev Broome Stadium

SATURDAY, March 14

Under-16 Girls

9am: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones

3pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bears

Under-16 Boys

10.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Jets @

1.30pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bulls

SUNDAY, March 15

Under-16 Girls

8am: Gladstone v Bundy Bears

2pm: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones

Under-16 Boys

9.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Rockets

12.30pm: Gladstone v Maryborough Magic

Ladders

(wins, losses, points for, points against)

Under-16 Girls

1st Gladstone: 8-0-596-398

2nd Bundy Bears: 3-5-424-480

3rd Rocky Cyclones: 1-7-411-526

Under-16 Boys

1st Rocky Rockets: 8-0-800-352

2nd Bundy Bulls: 5-3-726-485

3rd Gladstone: 5-3-766-497

4th Rocky Jets: 1-7-364-877

5th Magic: 1-7-307-752