Gladstone barista makes a champion cup of coffee

WORK OF SENIUS: Sara Senius is about to represent the region for the second year in a row at The Coffee Club's 2017 National Barista Championship.

IT'S no secret most of us think we make a pretty good cup of Joe.

But when Sara Senius makes that claim, she has the record to back it up.

The Gladstone barista is on her way to Brisbane to compete in The Coffee Club's National Barista Championships on June 2.

Representing Australia's northern region, she'll be competing against three other finalists, selected over a two-round process from hundreds of entrants.

Competitors are judged on their speed, technique and the quality of their coffee.

One event during the Championships will have the finalists skilfully pouring eight perfect cups of coffee in eight minutes.

They will prepare two espressos, two cappuccinos, two lattes and two flat whites in a hectic time trial.

"I love making coffee, it's actually one of my favourite things to do," Sara said.

"It's fortunate that I get to work at a job I really enjoy."

LABOUR OF LOVE: Sara Senius with one of her creations. Mike Richards GLA170517COFFEE

The Canadian-born dual citizen, who works at The Coffee Club at The Grand Hotel, said there was no way she was going to miss the chance to take another shot at the national title after coming third last year.

"Having the opportunity to compete among the best was too exciting to pass up," she said.

But this year she said she would be taking a slightly different approach to the competition.

"I'm trying to have more fun this time... just enjoying the moment," she said.

As for which coffee is her specialty?

"I think I'm pretty good at all of them," she laughed.

"Doing the top of the lattes is fun, but each coffee is its own challenge to create."