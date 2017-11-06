Gladstone barista is on top of the world

COFFEE WHIZ: Champion barista Sara Senius (centre) with Coffee Club founder John Lazarou (left) and chief executive Nick Cryden after her win in Brisbane.

GLADSTONE can officially boast it is home to one of the world's best baristas.

Sara Senius was declared the winner of The Coffee Club's International Barista Championship at the company's head office in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The win marks the culmination of a long rise through the ranks of the competition for Ms Senius. She won the first round in February, was awarded national champion in June and then went up against the national winners from Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates last week.

"It was shock and disbelief at first,” she said after taking out the prize.

"There was only half a point between myself and second... so it could easily have been someone else.

"I thought to myself, 'If I'm on the podium, that's brilliant'... so to take out the national and international award has been amazing.

"I've felt joy and pride and everything that goes with it. I'm still adjusting!”

Ms Senius, who has worked at the Goondoon St café for almost four years, said coffee had been her passion for a long time.

"I like the creative and technical sides of it - it's science and art combined,” she said.

"My go-to shapes are tulips or hearts because they're relatively easy, (but) when it gets super busy, you don't want to spend too much time on it!”

In addition to the world champion's trophy, Ms Senius won some Visa gift cards, a Moccamaster... and some coffee.