Gladstone bankruptcy stats jump over March quarter

GOING UNDER: Gladstone has recorded a jump in bankruptcy statistics.

NEW FIGURES from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed a disproportionately high number of Gladstone workers and families are struggling to pay their debts.

The number of new non-business-related insolvencies in the Gladstone-Biloela region jumped from 43 filed in the December quarter to 48 filed in the March quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of new business-related insolvencies declared in the region doubled from four to eight.

A total of 35 people living in the Gladstone-Biloela region declared bankruptcy over the quarter, with a further 21 people entering into a Part 9 Debt Agreement or Part 10 Insolvency Agreement.

This means a total of 56 people in the region either declared bankruptcy or tried to stay afloat by entering into one of those agreements - roughly 1 in every 1216 residents.

That's not as high as Rockhampton (1 in 1084), but is higher than Mackay (1 in 1251) and Bundaberg (1 in 1793).

Shine Lawyers' national insolvency manager Luke Whiffen said the figures showed Gladstone was still weathering the effects of the mining and construction downturn.

"Looking at those figures, it's suggestive of a boom-bust cycle,” he said.

"Particularly when you compare it to places like Sherwood-Indooroopilly or Brisbane's inner suburbs.

"You look at Rockhampton and you see the same sort of ratios.”

Mr Whiffen said there was a "snowball effect” when it came to financial trouble in the mining industry, with directly-affected companies bringing down companies whose fortunes are tied to the success of the industry.

"In my own practice I've seen a disproportionate amount of bankruptcies having specifically to do with the mining industry,” he said.

"Whether directly or in an industry that's closely linked to it, for instance accommodation or plant and equipment hire.”

"Those industries then can't pay other industries and it goes on from there.”

Mr Whiffen said declaring bankruptcy should not necessarily be people's first point of call if they felt they were unable to pay their debts.

"I wouldn't just jump into bankruptcy - it's well worth people's time to think about it and seek advice on the various forms of bankruptcy, and how they will affect their assets,” he said.

"(That way) they can best understand how their asset position will be under bankruptcy.”