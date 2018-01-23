Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gladstone Backpackers unveils its quirky new bar

FRIENDLY VIBES: Gladstone Backpackers owner Luke McClelland and event manager Callan Reah and Luke's dog Charlie at Charlie's Bar. Visit the Gladstone Backpackers Facebook page for information about upcoming events.
FRIENDLY VIBES: Gladstone Backpackers owner Luke McClelland and event manager Callan Reah and Luke's dog Charlie at Charlie's Bar. Visit the Gladstone Backpackers Facebook page for information about upcoming events. Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
by

A QUIRKY bar with a rumpus room vibe is gaining momentum as a new attraction in Gladstone's nightlife.

The Gladstone Backpackers Charlie's Bar, named after owner Luke McClelland's dog, is targeting Gladstone's musicians and people seeking another option during a night out in the CBD.

Faced with an ongoing challenge to bring tourists and backpackers to Gladstone, owner of two years Mr McClelland has shifted his focus to transforming Charlie's Bar.

The venue has started its rise by offering regular events with the next due on Australia Day - a pool party.

It's been a busy month of renovations and redecorating to get the venue ready for the pool party, including building an outdoor stage.

Venue manager Callan Reah said he was confident in the potential to create something unique for Gladstone.

Mr Reah, who also organises open mic nights at The Dock and events at Crow Street Creative, said Charlie's Bar was a laidback place to have a drink with friends.

"Charlie's Bar kicked off on New Year's Day with a recovery event and there were about 20 to 30 people here,” he said.

"I think it went really well, there were a few people who didn't want to leave.”

From hosting open mic nights and working at Willy Ed's Music store at Toolooa St, Mr Reah is passionate about growing Gladstone's live music scene.

He said Charlie's Bar would be another venue for musicians to perform covers and originals.

"We just want to get the town happening again like it was a few years ago,” Mr Reah said.

"This will be a more laidback place ... It's a bit of an escape from everywhere else in Gladstone's main street because it won't feel like your usual club or pub.”

Mr McClelland said he needed to find a way to attract more people to Gladstone, and keep them here for longer.

"It's been tough ... Gladstone has a lot of negative stigma about it,” he said.

"We had to add something new to the backpackers to get more people to come to Gladstone.”

The Australia Day pool party will have foosball, pool and pole dancing competitions and live music from Bay Window.

Gladstone Observer
Teen walks free as two left in jail over alleged brick bashing

Teen walks free as two left in jail over alleged brick...

Following the attack of a 31-year-old man on Saturday, two of three teenagers allegedly involved have been refused bail while the third has been granted bail.

Rush hour madness makes parents think twice about driving

RUSH HOUR: Traffic crawling through the roadworks at Harvey Road outside Clinton State School during the morning school drop-off.

Parents eager to see road works finish.

Short term pain for long term gain at Harvey Road

Traffic crawling through the road works at Harvey Road outside Clinton State School during the morning school drop off.

Road works will eventually make a safer commute.

Government seeks comment on reef proposals

VULNERABLE: Increased nutrient levels have been linked to outbreaks of crown of thorns starfish which can destroy corals.

You've got until February 19 to have your say.

Local Partners