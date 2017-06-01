Gladstone Aurizon workers will lose their jobs

PERMANENT Aurizon workers in Gladstone could be without a job, after the rail company's shock announcement late yesterday.

"As a result of changing customer demand” the company says it proposes to move to more flexible train crewing operations in Central and North Queensland and undertake a staged closure of its rolling stock maintenance workshop in Rockhampton.

At the Callemondah depot, which is in Gladstone, permanent train crew positions will be phased out during the next 12 months.

At the Callemondah, Bluff and Stanwell depots, 126 permanent train crew positions will go.

However, Aurizon says this transition is expected to see the creation of about 70 locally-based train crew contractor positions during the same period.

Aurizon head of operations Mike Carter said the Aurizon business had changed significantly in recent years in line with changing market demand.

"Aurizon needs to continue to change in line with what our customers need if we are to remain competitive,” he said.

"Historically, most of our train crew have been permanent full-time employees and we have been unable to match fluctuations in weekly and monthly demand in train haulage services from coal customers or contract wins or losses.

"As a result we are proposing to change the composition of our train crew workforce in Central and North Queensland.”

Chris Lees