Subscribe Today's Paper
Gladstone Athletics Club kids
Sport

Gladstone athletes aim to shine

NICK KOSSATCH
7th Feb 2020 3:54 PM
ATHLETICS: After approximately more than a decade, the Nordic Central Coast Regional Championship are back in Gladstone today and tomorrow at the Gladstone Athletics Club at the CQU Oval on Derby St.

PROGRAM OF DISCIPLINES

Gladstone and Boyne Island’s 57 athletes will be keen to perform during the two days and Gladstone Athletics Club secretary Jo Gibson expects several to star.

“Gladstone Athletics Club are committed to putting on a quality event with some stellar performances from our athletes from under-7 through to under-17s,” she said.

“Whilst we have high hopes for all our athletes, the local senior athletes to watch out for would be Riley Townsend and Mack Geiger in the throw events, Kayla Breslin and Nick Barton in the jump events and Caleb Wilson and Matilda Shea in the 1500m track events.”

This event is a Little Athletics Queensland registered event and its location is rotated each year around the centres with each host centre having to meet certain requirements and guidelines.

Gibson said preparations had been meticulous.

“Planning started 12 months ago with the past few months requiring an enormous amount of work and funding,” she said.

“We have been fortunate to secure regional council funding to help with event amenities costs and funding from QGC and QAL to assist with athletic equipment purchases and our thanks to our volunteers ... the oval is the best it has ever looked.”

The opening ceremony is at 8am today with free entry. Events will start from 8.30am and run most of both days.

The top four finalists from each event of the regional championships will then go on to compete at the state championship in Brisbane next month. There will be an additional 150 entrants from other centres across the region.

Gladstone Observer

