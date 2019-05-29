Gladstone athlete tells of Spanish adventure

AQUATHON/TRIATHLON: Three Gladstone athletes represented Australia with aplomb at the ITU World Championships for Aquathon and Long Course in Spain.

Paul Green competed in the aquathon and long distance triathlon in the 45-49 men's age bracket, his wife Alison was in the aquathon women in the same age group.

Fran Moroney took on the best women in the aquathon 55-59 category.

Paul placed 43rd and 78th in the aquathon and triathlon respectively while Alison was 23rd and Fran 19th.

"The aquathlon was a 1km river swim and 5km road run and the long course triathlon was 1.5km river swim, 113km road ride and a 30km road run," Alison said.

She described the conditions and terrain as challenging, but that was offset by the scenery and sideline support from spectators.

"The river was fast flowing and half the swim was into the current and coming home was current-assisted and only 14 degrees Celcius," Alison said.

"The road ride was through the local Spanish hills with challenging very steep inclines and fast downhills, the three lap course also wound its way through the streets of the town.

"The triathlon run was four lots of 7.5km relatively flat laps through the cobblestone city centre of Pontevedra, out and around tree-lined parks and roadways further out of town."

Paul qualified for Spain when he travelled to Shepparton and completed the Challenge 70.3 half ironman qualifying race and the trio also competed in the aquathon state titles.

The Gladstone three all paid their own way to Spain and there are more challenges that they look forward to.

"Paul's looking forward to focussing on his work and will cut back to standard distance races for a while," Alison said.

"Fran has her eye on the 2020 World Aquathlon Race in Amsterdam and I'm looking to move towards improving my triathlons.

"All three of us are looking forward to the Yeppoon "Kracken" long course triathlon in July."

The athletes have trained at 3D Coaching.

3D Coaching has partnered with several Gladstone grounds and offers indoor cycling, outdoor running and pool swimming sessions.

Check 3D Coaching on http://www.3dcoaching.net.au/or on Facebook at 3D Coaching / Triathlon.