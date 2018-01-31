Gladstone athlete stars in commercial with ballad king

GLADSTONE's world class athlete Tia-Clair Toomey has starred alongside ballad king Michael Bolton in a TV advertisement.
Ms Toomey, the world's fittest woman, featured in Audible's latest branded content campaign with the American singer who reworked his 1993 I Said I loved You But I Lied for the commercial.
Instead Mr Bolton sang "I said I read you but I lied".
Ms Toomey is seen fanning Mr Bolton while he uses a cross trainer while listening to an audio book.
Meanwhile Ms Toomey released her first book this week, How I Became the Fittest Woman in the World.