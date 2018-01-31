Menu
Gladstone athlete stars in commercial with ballad king

Tegan Annett
by

GLADSTONE's world class athlete Tia-Clair Toomey has starred alongside ballad king Michael Bolton in a TV advertisement.

Ms Toomey, the world's fittest woman, featured in Audible's latest branded content campaign with the American singer who reworked his 1993 I Said I loved You But I Lied for the commercial.

Instead Mr Bolton sang "I said I read you but I lied".

 

Ms Toomey is seen fanning Mr Bolton while he uses a cross trainer while listening to an audio book.

Meanwhile Ms Toomey released her first book this week, How I Became the Fittest Woman in the World.

