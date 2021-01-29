Gladstone arts icon awarded Australia Day honour

A Gladstone artistic and cultural community stalwart has received the Gladstone Regional Council’s highest honour in the sector.

Robyn Addison was presented GRC’s Arts and Culture award at the Australia Day ceremony at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

After a 30-year involvement in the Gladstone arts and culture scene, Ms Addison said she was very humbled and honoured to be awarded for her efforts.

“I have worked with stage show productions, bands and musicians ever since moving here,” she said.

“I was also a classroom music teacher at Clinton school for many years.”

Ms Addison’s latest commitment saw her take the head vocal coach role for the upcoming stage show production of Legally Blonde, which hits the GECC stage on February 25.

“My involvement with Legally Blonde’s stage production was absolutely fabulous,” she said.

“The amount of talent and people that came in, some no prior musical experience, and the GECC staff were all amazing.”

“There is incredible talent in the region and the people involved in the arts and culture sector are very warm and welcoming to everyone who comes along,” she said.

Ms Addison’s main commitment is ensuring Legally Blonde goes ahead at full steam, but other than that it should be a relaxing 2021 for the arts veteran.

“I’ve retired so I will be doing some work around the home, hopefully travelling with my partner but always playing music with my friends and learning new music,” she said.

Ms Addison said the Legally Blonde stage show was a must-see for lovers of the movie.

“It is a fabulous story, it’s a story about believing in yourself and your values,” she said.

“It is fun and the talent on stage is as good if not better than you will see anywhere.”

