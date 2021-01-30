Gladstone artist’s new project connects four states

Gladstone-based artist William Debois will travel from Gladstone to Melbourne and capture portraits of regular Australians in a project titled Sacrifice.

Gladstone-based artist William Debois will travel from Gladstone to Melbourne and capture portraits of regular Australians in a project titled Sacrifice.

He will travel to 10 different towns between Melbourne and Gladstone and take portraits of regular Australians and collect their stories in February and March.

Mr Debois said using the central theme of sacrifice, the project aims to illustrate the diversity of lifestyles, values and aspirations that define Australians in 2021, and how the ongoing pandemic may have affected those characteristics.

Pictured: Stel, the first participant for the series.

"Sacrifice is the title of a portrait photography project reflecting on the universal notion of sacrifice, be it big or small, life affirming or limiting, tragic or slightly trivial," Mr Debois said.

In each town, Mr Debois will set up a rugged looking backdrop made out of an old military tarpaulin, approach bystanders and photograph them using a classic Hasselblad film camera.

"Each participant will be asked to share their answer to the question 'What sacrifice have you made?'," he said.

Mr Debois is calling for willing portrait subjects to register their interest in being photographed for the project.

Those interested can register here.