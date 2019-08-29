Menu
Lake Awoonga after rain in 2017.
Lake Awoonga after rain in 2017.
Gladstone Area Water Board appoints 3 new members

29th Aug 2019 3:20 PM
THREE new appointees have been confirmed for the Gladstone Area Water Board.

The State Government has appointed former deputy mayor Maxine Brushe, mechanical engineer Aurelia Noran and academic Professor Poh-Ling Tan to the board.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the group, with its mix of local knowledge, business experience and water management expertise, would further enhance the board's role to deliver safe, reliable and efficient water services.

"These are critical pieces of infrastructure helping to drive the region's economy,'' Mr Butcher said.

Ms Brushe was a former councillor on the Calliope Shire Council and the Gladstone Regional Council for 23 years and served as deputy mayor for five years.

Ms Noran has more than 25 years of engineering experience and has worked on projects such as the Airport Link and Northern Busway Project in Brisbane.

Professor Tan is a national water reform leader, who has provided expertise on the Murray-Darling Basin Authority's Advisory Committee.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham congratulated the new board members on their appointments.

"I look forward to working with them to oversee GAWB's key role in the continued welfare of the community and industry,'' Dr Lynham said.

For more information visit gawb.qld.gov.au

