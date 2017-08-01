26°
News

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices help youngsters find success

Caroline Tung
| 1st Aug 2017 3:00 PM
TOP WORK: GAPDL's Brigitte James with apprentice Lisa Davies.
TOP WORK: GAPDL's Brigitte James with apprentice Lisa Davies. Mike Richards GLA310717BBUS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FOCUS on work is the most important thing any young apprentice who wants to succeed in their chosen industry needs.

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Ltd makes traineeships easier for apprentices and employers by relieving employers' administration duties so companies can focus on teaching trainees the role.

For Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd events trainee Lisa Davies, becoming a global event planner of large-scale events is her next goal.

"Getting into the training took a while but everything has been great," she said.

"I love the people that we work with, just getting to know everything about events.

"I would like to travel around the world planning events, plan big events like Eat Street in Brisbane, work at stadiums, all different types of events."

MORE | News

>> Sights on Flynn after Italy saga

>> Whopping sales from APLNG as gas giant reaps rewards

The traineeship at GAPDL has been fruitful for Miss Davies, who completed two days of work experience at GAPDL as a Year 12 student.

Feast on East Markets and cruise coordinator Brigitte James said they were so impressed with Miss Davies and her work ethic and attitude to learn and try new things.

"The best part about having a traineeship is having a young person with a new fresh outlook on things and having them come in and really take control of their role," she said.

For Ms James, not having to worry about the admin side is one of the big perks about partnering with GAGAL.

"The reason we went with GAGAL was because they made it so much easier for us as an organisation," she said.

You may also be interested in:

BREAKING: 5kgs of ice found in Rocky McDonald's drive-thru

Teen's shark terror: Two hours treading water

GAGAL employs trainees and monitors their progress, and even organises pay and superannuation so employers can concentrate on teaching their apprentice.

"Basically we can then put Lisa on and just really concentrate on showing her the role and not worry about any of the admin side," Ms James said.

The traineeship has been a learning journey for both sides.

"I learnt a bit about how the traineeship works just by going through with Lisa," Ms James said. "Before that, I didn't really know how it all works so it's opened my eyes up to how the traineeship works as well."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  apprentices gagal gladstone region

'Legalised theft': Workers devastated by mine collapse

'Legalised theft': Workers devastated by mine collapse

THE owner of a CQ coal mine, and a part-owner of Wiggins Island Coal Export terminal was placed into liquidation today.

Whopping sales from APLNG as gas giant reaps rewards

LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.

APLNG gives boost to Origin Energy.

BREAKING: Backyard burn turns council heads, police and fireys respond

Firetrucks arrive to pu out the "fire" last week. Photo Tom Gillespie / Balonne Beacon

Rubbish blaze grabs council's attention, reveals broken bylaws.

Sights on Flynn after Italy saga

WHO'S NEXT? Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and former Resources Minister Matt Canavan with GrainCorp terminal manager Jeff Moodie.

Matt Canavan is likely to be parachuted into a federal Qld seat.

Local Partners

Gladstone Marina welcomes Pacific Jewel cruise ship

Gladstone welcomed some international tourists and interstate holidaymakers today as part of the P+O cruise tours.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Women team up to help with childbirth

TEAMWORK: Alison Kelly and Marguerita Dobrinin at the Zonta Club's birthing kit assembly day.

Zonta Club prepares kits to save lives.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

THE SELLER&#39;S INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR.... MUST SELL! PRESENT OFFERS!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Motivated sellers looking to move on!! The large open offers great potential for the new owners. Act now! Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four...

QUAINT QUEENSLANDER ... ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

1 Davis Street, Mount Larcom 4695

House 5 1 2 $220,000

It is rare that homes like this come to the market and are often snapped up. The owner has relocated and is looking to sell. The agent's instructions are clear ...

COUNTRY LIVING - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 1.97 HECTARES

210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale 4677

House 3 2 5 $490,000

Do you want to live in the country and have room for the kids, horses or toys? Then this beautiful home at 210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale is for you - positioned...

CONTRACT CRASHED...UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 $150,000

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

LOOKING FOR A CBD OFFICE BUILDING TO PURCHASE?

10 William Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - FULLY LEASED, WITH NEW GOVERNMENT FUNDED TENANT - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY ... $675,000 NEG

- FULLY LEASED, WITH NEW GOVERNMENT FUNDED TENANT - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE SPACE, WITH SOME AREA UPSTAIRS SUITABLE...

HIDDEN GEM COMPLETE WITH POOL

15 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 3 $190,000

New to the market this 3 bedroom home boasts potential and is complete with an in ground pool perfect for those hot Central Queensland days. Owners have...

INVESTMENT ALERT...5% GROSS RETURN...SELLER IS COMMITTED TO SELLING!!!

8/16 McCann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 2 $99,000

Considered investing in the Gladstone property market at an affordable entry point? Then this could be the start you're looking for. The location is within walking...

ENTRY LEVEL BUYER...WON&#39;T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE

31 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Situated at the end of a quiet street surrounded by bushland and only one neighbour this property is an attractive investment for someone looking to secure their...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island