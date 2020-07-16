Gladstone Aquatic Centre to reopen with strict health rules
THE reopening of Gladstone Aquatic Centre tomorrow sounds like music to the community’s ears, but Gladstone Regional Council has released a reminder of the COVID-19 guidelines.
Council confirmed the aquatic centre, operated by BlueFit, was closed in March as a proactive measure against the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.
To ensure the facility complies with government restrictions, measures will be in place including:
– The outdoor eight-lane 50m pool and six-lane 25m heated pool will be open
– Indoor and outdoor toilets will be open
– Indoor change rooms will be open
– Outdoor change rooms and showers will be closed
– Splash Zone will be closed
– Strict social distancing and hygiene measures must be adhered to.
Visitors to the pool will be available to access the following from Friday, July 17:
– Aqua classes will be available
– Swim school to return
– Free entry for over 60s between 7.45am-8.45am Monday to Friday.
Residents with membership, aqua classes, swim school or opening hours inquiries are encouraged to contact BlueFit on 1300 252 583 or visit gladstoneaquatic.com.au.