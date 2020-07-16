Gladstone Aquatic Centre to reopen with strict health rules

SPLASH BACK: Despite Splash Zone being closed for the first phase of the aquatic centre’s reopening, Gladstone residents can enjoy other areas from tomorrow.

THE reopening of Gladstone Aquatic Centre tomorrow sounds like music to the community’s ears, but Gladstone Regional Council has released a reminder of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Council confirmed the aquatic centre, operated by BlueFit, was closed in March as a proactive measure against the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

To ensure the facility complies with government restrictions, measures will be in place including:

– The outdoor eight-lane 50m pool and six-lane 25m heated pool will be open

– Indoor and outdoor toilets will be open

– Indoor change rooms will be open

– Outdoor change rooms and showers will be closed

– Splash Zone will be closed

– Strict social distancing and hygiene measures must be adhered to.

Visitors to the pool will be available to access the following from Friday, July 17:

– Aqua classes will be available

– Swim school to return

– Free entry for over 60s between 7.45am-8.45am Monday to Friday.

Residents with membership, aqua classes, swim school or opening hours inquiries are encouraged to contact BlueFit on 1300 252 583 or visit gladstoneaquatic.com.au.