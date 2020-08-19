Gladstone apprentice honoured as top in the region

Bailey Price has won Apprentice of the Year at Master Builders Central Queensland.

Bailey Price has won Apprentice of the Year at Master Builders Central Queensland.

CARPENTRY is in the genes for Gladstone apprentice Bailey Price who was recently honoured with a major construction award.

Employed by his dad’s business, Darrin Price Constructions, the 18-year-old was surprised to win Apprentice of the Year at the Central Queensland Master Builders awards.

Bailey Price working for his dad’s business Darrin Price Constructions.

“We didn’t find out until one of the Queensland Master Builders representatives called us up and said ‘are you watching (the awards)?’,” Mr Price said.

“It’s a pretty big thing for the whole of Central Queensland.

“I’ve worked hard I guess for the past three years, I think my hard work is finally paying off.”

READ MORE: ‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

READ MORE: LOOK INSIDE: Luxury Agnes home takes out prestigious award

Mr Price entered his third year in carpentry in July and has also started an engineering degree in the hope of pursuing an in-depth career.

He suspected the combination of hard work, study and a good portfolio was what landed him the award.

Bailey Price said his father was a role model.

“They’re looking for people trying to go above and beyond,” he said.

Having a good role model has also helped Mr Price with his apprenticeship.

“My dad is a builder, I’ve always looked up to him as a role model in my life,” he said.

He said both his parents were proud, especially his dad as his employer.

“We worked hard at this and it’s paid off,” he said.