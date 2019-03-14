Gladstone and BITS quintet have mix of pace and flexibility

AUSSIE RULES: Five Gladstone Suns and BITS Saints players have been selected in the under-16 Cobras team.

Suns' Steve Stanhope and Lachlan Elliott and Saints' trio Ryan Shanks, Adam Hull and Jordan Jacobsen will play in the Gold Coast Suns Academy North Queensland Series in Townsville from March 22-24.

The five's selection comes on the back of an impressive performance against AFL Wide Bay last weekend in Bundaberg.

BITS' Ryan Shanks. Junior Under 15's AFL between Muddies and BITS at Clinton Oval. May 29th, 2016. Paul Braven GLA290516JRFOOTY

AFL Capricornia competition and club development manager Brad Matheson said all the five players impressed.

"From the Port Curtis region, Adam Hull provided a great focal point up front being able to create space from his opponent and take advantage of the midfielders' quick transition through the centre," he said.

"Although we know from club football that he also can be damaging off a back flank with his ability to read the play."

SUNNY FUTURE: Lachlan Elliott and Jason Stanhope have been selected in the AFL Suns Cap Academy. Matt Taylor GLA271118SUNS

Shanks has played a handful of A-grade games for the Saints last season and showed some serious line-breaking pace.

"Ryan Shanks' progression over a number of years has been outstanding and the poise that he holds through the middle of the ground will be a big asset to the squad," Matheson said.

"His decision-making and disposal of the footy has developed noticeably and is definitely a part of his key assets."

Jordan Jacobsen. Contributed GLA240918AFL

Matheson said Stanhope, who stand at almost 190cm and at 80kg, can play in ruck or as a key position player while Elliott and Jacobsen are versatile.

"We know through club footy that they can provide great service in attack, but we were very impressed on the weekend to see them more than happy to take on roles in defence when asked to with both players being able to take intercept marks," Matheson said.

The squad was trimmed from 35 to 23 and Matheson said selection was a difficult task.