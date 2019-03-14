Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Hull shows a great technique
Adam Hull shows a great technique Nick Kossatch GLA260818U15S
AFL

Gladstone and BITS quintet have mix of pace and flexibility

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Mar 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Five Gladstone Suns and BITS Saints players have been selected in the under-16 Cobras team.

Suns' Steve Stanhope and Lachlan Elliott and Saints' trio Ryan Shanks, Adam Hull and Jordan Jacobsen will play in the Gold Coast Suns Academy North Queensland Series in Townsville from March 22-24.

The five's selection comes on the back of an impressive performance against AFL Wide Bay last weekend in Bundaberg.

BITS' Ryan Shanks. Junior Under 15's AFL between Muddies and BITS at Clinton Oval. May 29th, 2016.
BITS' Ryan Shanks. Junior Under 15's AFL between Muddies and BITS at Clinton Oval. May 29th, 2016. Paul Braven GLA290516JRFOOTY

AFL Capricornia competition and club development manager Brad Matheson said all the five players impressed.

"From the Port Curtis region, Adam Hull provided a great focal point up front being able to create space from his opponent and take advantage of the midfielders' quick transition through the centre," he said.

"Although we know from club football that he also can be damaging off a back flank with his ability to read the play."

SUNNY FUTURE: Lachlan Elliott and Jason Stanhope have been selected in the AFL Suns Cap Academy.
SUNNY FUTURE: Lachlan Elliott and Jason Stanhope have been selected in the AFL Suns Cap Academy. Matt Taylor GLA271118SUNS

Shanks has played a handful of A-grade games for the Saints last season and showed some serious line-breaking pace.

"Ryan Shanks' progression over a number of years has been outstanding and the poise that he holds through the middle of the ground will be a big asset to the squad," Matheson said.

"His decision-making and disposal of the footy has developed noticeably and is definitely a part of his key assets."

Jordan Jacobsen.
Jordan Jacobsen. Contributed GLA240918AFL

Matheson said Stanhope, who stand at almost 190cm and at 80kg, can play in ruck or as a key position player while Elliott and Jacobsen are versatile.

"We know through club footy that they can provide great service in attack, but we were very impressed on the weekend to see them more than happy to take on roles in defence when asked to with both players being able to take intercept marks," Matheson said.

The squad was trimmed from 35 to 23 and Matheson said selection was a difficult task.

More Stories

afl2019 afl capricornia bits saints football club cq cobras gladstone suns afl club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BoM predicts thunderstorms to hit by weekend

    premium_icon BoM predicts thunderstorms to hit by weekend

    News ""You will have some sticky nights in Gladstone, it will get a bit uncomfortable unless you have air-conditioning...”

    • 14th Mar 2019 2:46 PM
    'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    premium_icon 'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    News A harness broke, causing the man to plummet to the ground

    Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    premium_icon Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    News The man claims he bought the skull at a market nearly 20 years ago

    Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    premium_icon Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    Business A scathing report on the franchise sector has been released