Gladstone and Bilo’s coldest start for the year

BRR: It was a cold start in Gladstone and Bilo this morning.

Biloela has shivered through the coldest start for the year with a minimum of 0.9C at 5:07am this morning.

It was the seventh coldest region in Queensland as temperatures plummeted around the state.

Kingaroy had the coldest recorded temperature (-1C), followed by Miles (-0.1C), Roma (0.0C) and Charleville 0.4C)

The Bureau of Meteorology advised that minimums of around 4 degrees can be expected in Bilo before they begin to increase over the weekend.

Gladstone also had its equal coldest morning with 7.8C recorded at the Airport at 6:42am.

It was the same minimum temperature recorded on May 24.

A spokesman for the Bureau said that wind speed and humidity were the biggest factors affecting overnight temperatures, with dry conditions inland typically resulting in lower minimums.

Gladstone can expect minimum overnight temperatures ranging between 10C and 15C over the next five days with maximum daily temperatures in the mid 20s.