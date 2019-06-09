WATCH: Gladstone and Australia celebrates Ash Barty's win

REFLECTION: Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the winners trophy in the dressing room following the ladies singles final match against Marketa Vondrousova.

REFLECTION: Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the winners trophy in the dressing room following the ladies singles final match against Marketa Vondrousova. Pool

TENNIS: The old Paul Kelly song 'From Little Things Big Things Grow' rings true for Ashleigh Barty and the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association.

The then 14-year-old Barty won the BMD Gladstone Open Hardcourt Championships back in 2010, but unlike the French Open final, in which Barty thumped Czech Markéta Vondroušová 6-1, 6-3, rain intervened in Gladstone.

Tennis: Simone Henderson, with winners of the Open Womens Single, Sophie Letcher, left, Ashleigh Barty. Gladstone Tennis Courts. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer GLA_tenn140610-3 Brenda Strong

That meant Barty and her opponent 2010 opponent Sophie Letcher shared in the $1450.

On Saturday night, Barty pocketed $3.7 million and rocketed to be the second-best female player in the world.

"We first saw her when she was eight or nine in Rockhampton and she won the junior open there," Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association general manager and coach Rob McBean said.

McBean knew Barty had a unique talent and she played well above her age.

BMD Gladstone Open Hardcourt Championships, Gladstone tennis courts: Open Ladies Single Semi Finals, Ashleigh Barty (Brisbane). Picture: CHRISSY HARRIS GLA_tenn130610-5 CHRISSY HARRIS

"She was more like a 20-year-old than someone who is 13 or 14," McBean told The Observer back in January when Barty began her march up the world rankings.

The French Open champion is determined to celebrate and rest after breakthrough Roland Garros success, conceding she is now the hunted rather than the hunter.

"Yeah, it's gonna be interesting," she said of her new-found status as grand slam winner and world number two.

"Wimbledon is a long way away (July 1), and I have to be able to celebrate this with my team, take a few days off, and make sure I get my body and mind right so that when I come out to play my next tournament I'm ready to go."

"Obviously I love the grass court season. I'm excited to play over this next month in the UK."

- with Leo Schlink