Gladstone ambulance ramping top-performing for state

GOOD TIME: Gladstone Ambulance ramping times are among the best in the state. Bev Lacey

GLADSTONE hospital has been recognised as one of the top-performing of its size when it comes to ambulance ramping.

Ramping refers to the time ambulances are located at a hospital's emergency department while paramedics care for their patient until they can be handed over to the care of ED staff.

Gladstone Hospital director of nursing Nicole Branch said in May 96% of patients in Gladstone ED were transferred off-stretcher within 30 minutes.

"Ambulance ramping is not common in Gladstone,” she said.

"Having said that, emergency presentations are not planned and there are occasionally busy periods.

"The sickest or most seriously injured patients are prioritised and treated first.

"During these busy periods, senior doctors and nurses work closely with ambulance staff to ensure patient safety is not compromised.”

In comparison, Rockhampton Base hospital had 74 per cent of patients transferred off-stretcher within 30 minutes.

In June the Gladstone emergency department had 2831 presentations, 85 per cent of which were seen in clinically recommended times, outperforming the state average of 77 per cent.

100 per cent of immediately life-threatening patients were seen within 2 minutes.

On average patients waited 11 minutes for treatment, 3 minutes less than the state average of 15 minutes.

Of those, 708 patients were children aged 14 and under where 87 per cent were seen within recommended waiting times. Wait time has slightly increased on previous months for semi-urgent and non-urgent presentations.

Semi-urgent median wait times increased from 11 minutes to 17 minutes while non-urgent median wait times increased from 6 minutes to 11 minutes.

Work is currently under way for the $42 million upgrade to the Gladstone Hospital emergency department, due for completion in mid-next year.

"While this won't affect waiting times, it will provide a more contemporary environment for our patients, with more privacy and better flow,” Ms Branch said.

The new emergency department will include four resuscitation bays, 10 acute treatment spaces, eight short-stay spaces, five fast-track spaces, two consultation rooms, a procedure room, four paediatric treatment spaces, two mental health assessment rooms and four ambulance bays.