Gladstone ambulance OIC awarded Queens Birthday honour

Gladstone Ambulance Station officer in charge Leia Spencer (right) will receive a Queens Birthday honour award today. Brenda Strong GLA191012RASE

GLADSTONE'S Leia Spencer will receive a Queens Birthday honour today, for her 23-years as an ambulance officer.

In her current role as the officer in charge at the Gladstone Ambulance Station, she provides front line service delivery to the region.

During the flood event in March and April 2017 following Tropical Cyclone Debbie, Ms Spencer was an integral part of the ambulance coordination centre disaster management team, ensuring QAS service delivery to patients throughout the flood event.

The Kirkwood woman's team at the ambulance station continually meets operational performance targets set at both local and state levels, in terms of patient care, drug compliance and client services.

Her Critical Care Paramedic qualifications assist her to provide exceptional front line clinical patient care education and leadership to her team.

Ms Spencer started her career in November 1995 as an ambulance officer at Spring Hill until becoming a paramedic at Deception Bay in June 1999.

Since then she has taken on supervisory positions, including as officer in charge and executive manager operations.