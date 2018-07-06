Gladstone ambos get the green light with new technology

AMBULANCES in Gladstone will no longer have to inch cautiously through red lights while rushing to get to an emergency thanks to new technology.

Emergency Vehicle Priority, or EVP, systems were activated in Gladstone's ambulances on May 25.

Eighteen of the vehicles are now fitted with the systems.

EVP safely interrupts normal traffic light patterns at intersections, to make sure emergency service vehicles get a green light in serious situations.

The system is designed to help frontline officers respond as quickly as possible without risking their safety or the safety of other road users.

Gladstone, with Rockhampton, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, is one of the final major centres to receive the technology as part of a $13.5 million rollout across Queensland.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the new system was all about saving lives.

"We've seen great results in other areas in Queensland where we've rolled EVP out previously," she said.

"For example, EVP-equipped vehicles on the Gold Coast show travel time reductions of up to 26 per cent."

FAST LANE: Advanced care paramedic Adam Conway at Gladstone QAS station. New technology is helping ambulances clear Gladstone intersection lights quickly. Matt Taylor GLA050718QAS

After a driver was fined in Gladstone last month for failing to giveway to police, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman took the opportunity to provide some advice for people who might get nervous when an emergency vehicle approached with sirens blaring.

"If an emergency vehicle is coming towards you and is sounding an alarm or siren or flashing its lights, safely move out of its way as soon as you can by slowing down," the spokesman told The Observer.

"Not by moving your vehicle suddenly and not driving into its path.

"You should also be aware that often when one emergency vehicle is passing, there may be another following vehicle." Calliope Ambulance Station officer in charge John Hodson-Gilmore earlier this year called for people to make things easier for emergency services by ensuring houses were clearly numbered.

"Please don't put us in a situation where we are circling your street knowing a patient is close-by and desperately needs us, but we're unable to there to help," he said.