Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club members and athletes presented with great awards

BOXING: The awards have been handed out and a number of Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club athletes can celebrate their knockout success.

Just weeks after being crowned national champion at the Australian Boxing Championship on the Gold Coast, Jack Williams was awarded Fighter of the Year.

Boxing club head coach Mick Daly said the 52kg light bantamweight champion had earned the accolade.

WELL DONE ALL: Michael Peters, Jack Williams, Duncan Begg, Justin Serio and Lisa O’Dwyer.

“He completely evolved in the past 12 months from an average boxer to an Australian champion and Jack owes his success to his new found commitment and drive,” he said.

Williams was joined by fellow club boxer Lewis Black, who won the 38kg category at the same event.

“He has pushed himself all year to be better, to be quicker, to be fitter and to be faster,” Daly said of Williams.

The club’s Justin Serio also had a big season after a lengthy hiatus.

Serio returned to the ring with telling results, and Daly said the sport had been positive for him.

“He was not just facing adversity (in the) past 12 months but downright staring it in the eye and telling it where to go has seen him completely change his life,” Daly said.

“We couldn’t be more proud of him and this trophy was about more than just his boxing skills.”

Serio was also voted 2020 team captain because of his ability to come back.

“The nomination was accepted by Justin and supported unanimously by all,” Daly said.

“This year, he has inspired all the boxers to want to be better.

“People gravitate to be near him and his contagious grin.”

The most courageous award went to Duncan Begg, who Daly described as being proactive.

Lisa O’Dwyer was nominated as club person of the year and Daly said it was a difficult choice.

“It makes me proud to say this was a hard one to pick because we had so many great parents in the club that often go more than the extra mile to support the club,” he said.

“Lisa is always first to put her hand up, always at every event and never has to be asked twice to help.”

Trainers Nooky Stewart and Michael Peters were also presented with the most dedicated fitness group trainers awards.