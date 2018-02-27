Gladstone could top average monthly rainfall in 1 week

IN SEVEN days Gladstone almost achieved what would usually take a whole month in February after a week of consistent wet weather.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology 135mm of rain fell at Gladstone in the past seven days, just 40mm shy of reaching the average rainfall for the month, 177mm.

The region is due for some reprieve from the wet weather that had some concerned about access to Agnes Water and caused some havoc on the roads.

Yesterday afternoon Gladstone emergency services were called to a high-speed roll over along Gladstone-Benaraby Road, which happened about the same time as the rain started to fall again.

As a result of the crash, involving a Toyota Landcruiser, a section of the road was open via one lane for about two hours.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the wet weather would ease today, with a small chance of showers and isolated storms predicted.

"We have seen a lot of rainfall over the past few days but the system that led to that is gradually weakening and moving north," Ms Pattie said.

She said the large upper low caused wet, stormy weather across two thirds of the state.

"The nature of the upper low enhances any shower and storm activity," Ms Pattie said.

With the upper low moving north, and south easterly wind change expected this week, Ms Pattie said weather conditions are expected to remain steady.

A possible shower is forecast Wednesday, and later this week Gladstone is forecast to have mostly sunny days.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day for the week, reaching a maximum of 32 degrees.