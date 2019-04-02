Menu
CLEAR TO LAND: Gladstone Airport will test its Instrument Landing System today.
Gladstone Airport to have increased activity today

MATT HARRIS
2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM

RESIDENTS close to the Gladstone Airport may notice more flight activity today as the airport carries out its scheduled Instrument Landing System inspection.

The ILS was installed in 2014 and is regularly checked to ensure the equipment is calibrated correctly.

This inspection also checks the runway approach lighting to make sure it's operating effectively.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Colin Fort said the ILS was designed to guide pilots to make precision runway landings in low visibility, adding to the safety of aircraft coming into Gladstone.

"The ILS uses radio signals to transmit to receivers in the aircraft cockpit. There is a glide path tower next to the runway and a localiser antenna at the end of the runway - which are the row of orange posts (pictured above)," Mr Fort said.

"Having an ILS installed means that operations can continue in poor weather conditions, such as rain and low cloud. Pilots must always be able to see the runway before landing."

Mr Fort said some flights could approach the runway at a lower altitude than normal.

gladstone airport gladstone airport corporation
