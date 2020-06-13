Gladstone Airport secures $1.73m in federal funding

GLADSTONE Airport Corporation has secured $1.73 million in funding as part of the federal government’s Regional Airports Program.

Gladstone is one of 60 regional airports which will receive a share of $41.2 million, in step to help Australia’s aviation industry get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Regional Airports Program would assist the owners of regional airports to undertake essential works, promoting aviation safety and access for regional Australians.

“For our regional communities, the local airport is an essential link to the rest of Australia,” Mr McCormack said.

“The government is investing in regional airports because we know this infrastructure is key to securing our regional aviation network now and into the post-COVID future.

“We are investing $100 million over four years from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to help owners of regional airports right across Australia deliver safer runways, taxiways and other safety upgrades such as new fencing and safety equipment.”

The funding secured by Gladstone Airport Corporation will be spend on three projects.

$722,372 will go towards proposed flood mitigation works which will improve the airport’s workability and enhance user safety.

An additional $876,121 will be spend on proposed resealing and redesign of Gladstone Airport’s northern apron which will allow a greater range of aeromedical and emergency services aircraft to access the airport, especially during emergency periods.

The remaining $136,750 rejuvenation of the runway which will improve the moderate erosion, minor reflective cracking and rubber build up on site.

This funding is in addition to the federal government’s total package of support for Australia’s aviation industry of more than $1.2 billion.

The Federal Government will work with successful recipients and communities under this round to deliver the funding needed to help support regional Australia’s post-pandemic recovery.