The Gladstone Airport Corporation recently took to social media to announce the installation of Australia-first technology at the airport.
Gladstone Airport installs ‘Australian-first’ tech

Jacobbe McBride
23rd May 2021 12:00 PM
In a proclaimed Australian-first, Gladstone Airport Corporation has installed technology which will make entering and exiting the facility even easier.

In a statement posted to social media recently, a Gladstone Airport Corporation spokesman said it was the first to install new Connect Series carparking equipment supplied by Designa.

The spokesman said the airport’s car park would now benefit from the significant upgrade.

“This brings technology not offered anywhere else in Gladstone,” the spokesman said.

“The Connect series offers a cleaner display with an in-built 10.1 inch touch screen display and many options including contactless payment.

“The replacement was long overdue for the equipment and the new series will not only bring award-winning design but improved stability and functionality.”

With a 10-year maintenance and monitoring agreement in place, the Gladstone Airport Corporation said it looked forward to fostering a great partnership with Designa Australia into the next decade.

