Gladstone Airport in line for security upgrades

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE

GLADSTONE Airport has been identified as one of the 64 regional airports referred to in the budget for security upgrades.

Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO Peter Friel said details of what the security upgrade would involve were unknown at this stage.

Regional Express Airlines, which doesn't operate out of Gladstone, has raised concerns about the effect on running costs of additional security measures for regional airports.

Mr Friel said he was unable to say at this stage whether the airport would be required to contribute funds towards the upgrade.

"The security requirements and the regulatory instrument that details how these changes/equipment will operate, are currently unknown," he said.

"The GAC will undertake all necessary steps to maintain a safe and secure operating environment for our customers."