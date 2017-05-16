Airport cafe liquidated, but CEO says there's a silver lining

One of two cafe's located at the Gladstone Airport has colsed down, meaning to get your morning coffee will require a security clearance.

SIPPING on an espresso latte while waiting for a loved one to arrive at the Gladstone Airport will no longer be as simple as placing an order at the arrivals cafe.

Last week the the Cafe Espresso, located in the Gladstone Airport arrivals area, closed for good after operator Lortons, better known as Gladstone Catering Service, was placed in liquidation.

The cafe was one of two eateries in the Gladstone Airport, now leaving the departures lounge Coffee Club as the sole food and beverage provider.

Now airport visitors and arrivals will need to go through the departure security process if they're feeling a little thirsty or peckish.

But there is a silver lining, according to Gladstone Airport chief executive Peter Friel.

Cafe Espresso at the Gladstone Airport has closed down. Paul Braven

Within coming weeks Mr Friel said the Gladstone Airport would look for a new business to open a cafe or eatery in the arrivals area.

"There is a silver lining here with the opportunity for a revamp and revitalisation of the cafe area," Mr Friel said.

"We would love for someone to come in with a new fresh look and ideas to service the airport customers."

Cafe Espresso offered coffees, food, drinks and magazines at the Gladstone Airport for several years.

Now the company's liquidation is being handled by Rockhampton's Worrells Accountancy.

"It's not like it was two years ago, everyone has felt this downturn," Mr Friel said.

"But these people would have done very well because they were here during the boom."

Mr Friel added it's already shaping up as a year of big changes for Gladstone Airport, which is preparing for Alliance Airlines to skid in.

"(The cafe) is a great opportunity for a new or an established company," he said.

"We have a wonderful cafe with the Coffee Club and they do a wonderful job here and provide a great service."

Last week it was announced Virgin Australia would no longer offer its Gladstone to Brisbane route, along with several other regional services.

Instead, Alliance Airlines will offer the service, code sharing with Virgin Australia so customers can still use their Velocity benefits.