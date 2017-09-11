'Gladstone accepts us': Tradie speaks out on gay marriage

ACCEPTING: Brendan Kent (right) and partner Justin Domain say most people in Gladstone are happy to sit down and have a beer with anyone, gay or straight.

MOST people in Gladstone are perfectly happy to sit down and have a beer with anyone else - gay or straight.

That's been the experience of Brendan Kent, who recently moved to Gladstone from Mackay to be with his partner Justin.

Brendan said apart from the odd comment they've received here and there, the town as a whole hasn't had an issue with accepting the couple for who they are.

"My partner works at the alumina refinery - I go to the pub with him and his workmates," he said.

"They don't give a s*** who's marrying who.

"They stand there and talk about their girlfriends, I talk about my boyfriend. It's exactly the same."

Brendan is urging people to vote 'Yes' in the postal plebiscite on same-sex marriage being mailed out to voters across the country from tomorrow - though he's not a fan of the question being put to a vote in the first place.

Brendan is urging people to vote 'Yes' in the postal plebiscite on same-sex marriage being mailed out to voters across the country from tomorrow - though he's not a fan of the question being put to a vote in the first place.

"I think it's ridiculous... already, there's a lot of hate being thrown about on both sides," he said.

"We shouldn't have to tell other people that they're wrong for feeling that marriage is just between men and women.

"But at the same time they shouldn't be able to tell me I can't marry my partner."

Brendan Kent (right) and partner Justin Domain say most people in Gladstone are happy to sit down and have a beer with anyone, gay or straight. Mike Richards GLA100917TRADE

Last week Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd confirmed he would vote in line with the result in his electorate should the issue of same-sex marriage come to a free vote in Federal Parliament.

Brendan said he was not surprised Mr O'Dowd was choosing to abide by the result in Flynn, given the 'No' results returned in past surveys of the electorate.

"It comes down to the fact that the people who vote in these polls are of the older generation, the ones that will consciously go out there and take part," he said.

"I believe that if it was a compulsory vote and everyone had to go to the polling booth, it would pass.

"(Gladstone) is such an accepting community."

Brendan said the final result of the plebiscite could potentially have a huge impact on his life.

"We most definitely have plans to marry when it is made law," he said.

"And I say when because no matter the outcome, it's going to happen eventually anyway."