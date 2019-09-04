Gladstone academy pair want more gold in Hervey Bay

MARTIAL ARTS: Gladstone Martial Arts Academy dynamic duo Nate Gourley 11, and Hayden Clement 12, are bullish about their chances on Saturday in Hervey Bay.

The pair will compete at the Rip it by the Beach event and Hayden said he hoped hours of training would stand him in good stead.

"I train mostly five to six days a week all between 90-120 minutes," he said.

Nate Gourley and Hayden Clement Nick Kossatch GLA280819MA

"I enjoy Martial Arts because mostly it's fun and I have made lots of friends."

Hayden's father Michael Clement started Muay Thai four years agio and that's when Hayden followed suit.

GMAA head coach Rob McIntyre said the boys devote their time to the sport before and after school.

"They train very hard and they run before school almost every day and then train with each other every afternoon after school only to come in again on Saturday morning for hard sparring practice," he said.

"They train harder than most adults in martial arts.

"I expect a tough fight for Nate this time because I see him improving every week and I think he can shock his opponent in Hervey Bay."

Nate has been training at the GMAA for five years and will enter his ninth Muay Thai fight which will make him the most active ring sport fighter in Central Queensland in either junior or senior ranks.

He is fresh off a dominant points win at the Rocky Rumble promotion in July.

"I'm expecting more gold medals in Hervey Bay," Nate said.

"Now I'm not as nervous and I know what to expect before competition."

Nate described coach McIntyre as someone who supports and encourages, but there is a 'dark' side.

"He gets made when we're lazy," Nate laughed.

Nate also does Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and already has 20 gold medals in his young career.

He also trains in Mixed Martial Arts and holds a junior black bely under McIntyre and Nate is also aiming to compete in MMA cage fighting bouts next month and in November.

"The boys are in full prep mode for September and have more potential fight opportunities in October, November and December to cap off a huge year," McIntyre said.

