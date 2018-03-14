Gladstone a hot spot for skin cancer

A GLADSTONE doctor has warned the latest online skin cancer test might not be accurate, but it could save your life.

Dr Steven Rigby said he has 50 to 60 people through his doors each week for skin cancer related problems but estimates there is more people who should be getting a check.

"It's much more common than people might think, about one in 28 people experience it,” he said.

The online predictor which was developed by QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute for people aged over 40, analyses skin criteria and spits out a risk assessment.

The 90-second test is designed to predict the likelihood of developing the killer disease, melanoma, over the next three-and-a-half-years.

"It's not a new thing, we've had these sorts of tests before that put you in a risk category depending on the data collected,” he said.

"But what it does do is start a conversation and spread awareness and that's the key to getting these people to get a screen.

"People should be getting to a doctor about their skin at least once a year, it's rare for children to get it but it does happen.

"The thing most people don't understand about melanoma is that you get it when you're a child after being excessively burnt three or four times and it only starts to rear when you hit 40.”