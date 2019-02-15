Menu
RIGHT DIRECTION: Tom Fronek oversees his squads training efforts.
Swimming

Gladiators welcome Czech stars to Brisbane meet this weekend

by Rebecca Devine
15th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators are off and racing again tomorrow and Sunday, this time at the 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities' Queensland Sprint Championships in at the Chandler Aquatic Centre in Brisbane.

The squad of 18 will be among the 2047 athletes who have nominated for the event.

Head coach Tom Fronek was excited to have such a strong team to take away for this meet.

"We have some swimmers who have swum at this level before and we also have some swimmers who are making it here for the first time," he said.

"It will be a great learning experience for them and good to have some experienced mentors to help out."

There will also be an international component in the event and linked with the Gladiators.

"We are also fortunate to have nine swimmers from the Czech Republic training with us for the next five weeks who will also be attending this meet," Fronek said.

"These swimmers are strong in their country and have come to Gladstone specifically to swim train with a focus on their technique development."

Thirteen-year-old Denisa Bartosova, from Prague, was impressed with Fronek's coaching style and ability.

L-R: Denisa Bartosova and Annemarie Kulistakova from Czechia are excited to be able to train with the Gladstone Gladiators.
"He is very knowledgeable with swimming technique and he makes training interesting for us though it is harder than what I am used to," she said.

Gladstone Souths Swimming Club will also field a 15-strong team under head coach Adam Eiseman.

Zilzee Andrews, Ryan Asher, Tamika Burge, Kai Chinner, Ross Currie, Kayden Gibson, Jesse Hayden, Finn Jefferis, Sienna Kendrick, Preston Loosmore, Mya Mobbs, Caleb O'Mealley, Jacob O'Mealley Josh Platten and Monica Tumbers will represent Souths.

Boyne-Tannum Bullets will have Grace Bosci, Mollie Skerman, Tyler Camman, Sally Vagg, Jessica Buck, Ella Davis, Courtney Fitzsimmons, Isaac Watters and Tom Vagg.

Racing commences at 8.30am today and tomorrow.

WESTERN WAVES

Georgina Staines

Thomas Staines

Michaela Green

Felix Sykes

Sam Spearing

Charlotte Spearing
 

