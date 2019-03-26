GALLERY: Gladiators school the swimming opposition in Brissy

TEAM-WORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK: Gladiators in the Capricornia School Sport swimming team (L-R): Rhiannon Copsey, Brooke Copsey, Taj Andrews, Kane Martin, Joel Rickard, Jake Devine (front L-R): Reagan Copsey, Liam Rickard, Kai Devine, Shianne Plunkett and Adina Philpott. Absent: Stephanie Elliott and Clara Furness.

SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators continue to represent proudly, this time as qualifying members of the Capricornia School Sport Swimming Team competing in Brisbane at the Chandler Aquatic Centre this week.

Racing for the 10-12 years is currently under way with two bronze medals on day one being collected by Reagan Copsey in the 10 year girl's 4x50m medley relay and for Kai Devine in the 12 year boy's 4x50m freestyle relay.

Kai and his team-mates Koda Milburn and Lachlan Kuss, from Rockhampton and Declan Grady from Mackay, also collected bronze in this same event last year.

In her first year representing in the Capricornia Team, Reagan was beaming with her relay result.

"I swam the backstroke leg and did a personal best time and it felt really fast," she said.

"I also swam the 200m individual medley today which is my favourite event and I did a big pb in that too so I am really proud."

Reagan's older sister Brooke has represented in the Capricornia Team for the past two years and this year got to race in her favourite event, the 400m freestyle.

"It's not a race that counts towards the State team selection, but I prefer the longer distance races and to get a PB yesterday and come fifth was awesome," Brooke said.

The sisters' mum, Amy Copsey, who is also part of the Capricornia team as one of the team managers, is super proud of all of the Gladiators present.

"It's pretty special to have all my girls racing this week and I am very fortunate to have a role in the team to be able look after our Gladiator family as part of the Capricornia team," she said.

"Coach Tom Fronek works tirelessly with our swimmers to mentor and develop them for events at this level, both as athletes and as role models for others and the fact our presence in these representative teams continues to grow year on year is testament to this."

Also in her first year in the Capricornia Team is the eldest Copsey sister, Rhiannon.

"It has taken lots of hours of training to finally make the qualifying times so I was pretty excited when I found out I was in the team," Rhiannon said.

"I am stoked to have made it in for 10 events and I am really looking forward to the 800m freestyle."

Other Gladiators representing are the inform duo of Stephanie Elliott and Clara Furness who both made qualifying times for Nationals last weekend at the 2019 Speedo National Preparation Meet.

Stephanie qualified seventh in the 100m butterfly and Clara fourth in the 200m and 400m freestyle and the girls are ecstatic.

"There are some fast girls out there so to be up there with them is pretty special and proves that hard work at training pays off," Stephanie said.

"It will be good to maintain this success for the Capricornia Team as well we are going to give it a red hot go."

Racing for 10-12 years concludes tomorrow and the 13-19 years take to the pool deck from Thursday to Saturday.

AT A GLANCE

Gladiators in the 10-12 years

Capricornia School Sport Swimming Team Gladiators in the 13-19 years

Capricornia School Sport Swimming Team

Reagan Copsey

Adina Philpott

Liam Rickard

Brooke Copsey

Oscar Wemmerslager

Kai Devine

TEAM MANAGERS

Corinne Wright and Amy Copsey

Shianne Plunkett

Taj Andrews

Kane Martin

Rhiannon Copsey

Stephanie Elliott

Joel Rickard

Jake Devine

Clara Furness

Gladstone Gladiators Sign-on is open now

Head Coach Tom Fronek can be contacted at fly200m@hotmail.com or 0407 577 882 or visit our website for more details.

For more information on the Gladstone Swimming Club:

. Email: gladstoneswimmingclub@gmail.com

. Website: www.gladstone.swimming.org.au

. Facebook: Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club

Publicity Officer: Bec Devine swimsurfpublicity@gmail.com