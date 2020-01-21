Gladiators ready for battle in major meet

Gladiator Dallas Plunkett cheers on his teammates with patriotic pride at last years McDonalds Harbour City meet. Photo: Rebecca Devine

SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators are looking to make a splash at the first major swim meet of 2020.

They’ll take to the pool against hundreds of swimmers from across the state at Gladstone Aquatic Centre this weekend for the 41st McDonalds Harbour City Long Course Preparation Meet.

The meet will see 254 swimmers across 82 events and finish with the strongly contested 4 x 50m freestyle relays, where coaches select their strongest teams to race for prize money.

The Gladiator girls get patriotic on Australia Day at last years McDonalds Harbour City swim meet.

Gladstone Gladiators head coach, Tom Fronek is confident his swimmers will display a high standard of racing.

“They have been swimming well, keeping up their training over the school holidays and there is no reason why they should not perform well at this meet,” Fronek said.

“We have quite a number of swimmers who have already made qualifying times for state sprints and there are a couple who are very close so they will be racing hard to make those times.”

The meet is the last opportunity to qualify for the 2019 McDonalds State Sprint Championships in Brisbane next month.

Individual swimmers will race for qualifying times, and medals are up for grabs for place getters.

Age Champions will be awarded for each age group

Wendy Ryan performing her technical official duties at last years McDonalds Harbour City swim meet.

Gladstone Swimming Club vice president Corrine Wright is confident the Gladiators will have another successful meet.

“We are very fortunate to have some very experienced guidance from life members Susan Brown and Wendy Ryan, along with CQ Swimming Sarah Emery to train our volunteers in all the various technical roles to organise and deliver a smooth event,” Wright said.

Racing commences at 6pm Friday and continues at 8.30am Saturday and Sunday.