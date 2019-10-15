Menu
L-R: Gladiators Ysabelle Scott and Sophie Walsh take off for their 25m freestyle sprint
Swimming

PHOTOS: Gladiators gear up for new season

NICK KOSSATCH
Rebecca Devine
15th Oct 2019 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM
SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club members didn't let the Friday night storms dampen their spirit as they displayed courage and strength at the inaugural John Dahl Spring Sprint.

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: Tannum trumps at North Aussies Championships

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Kane strikes another medal haul in swimming

There were smiles all around with personal bests and medals flowing freely.

New swimmers Alyssa and Emily Goodwin were excited to take part.

"This was my first ever carnival and I was so nervous but it was really exciting, and fun too," Alyssa said.

Head coach Tom Fronek was proud of his new swimmers.

"It is a great little meet … not too busy or intimidating, with a great friendly and supportive atmosphere," Fronek said.

Gladiators will back up this weekend for the annual Caribeae Beef City Long Course meet.

